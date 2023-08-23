Budapest 2023: Angry Tobi Amusan Slams Irish Journalist Over Alleged Charges

World celebrated hurdle champion, Tobi Amusan, knocked an Irish journalist at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, for asking her about the charges laid against her after the women’s 100-metre hurdle heats.

Recall that the Nigerian sprinter was cleared before the competition after facing a provisional suspension for missing three drug tests.

However, Tobi, successfully defended her title by winning Heat 5 with a time of 12.49s on Tuesday.

Amusan, during an interview with the press, after the race at the mixed zone, praised her fans for the love and support she received.

However, an Irish journalist, identified as Cathal Dennehy, said: “Tobi, just on the point to the fans, I guess some of them are wondering what led to the charges.

“Would you be able to clarify the reasons behind that?”

Amusan, in a swifty response, said: “I’m talking about my fans, and you’re talking about charges. What charges?” She quizzed.

“Mr. Cathal, I am not going to answer your question. You’ve asked the same question five times now and I am not answering it. Ridiculous,” she added.

“You run fast, they want to talk about my shoes; you don’t run fast, they want to talk about what’s going on. Come on, cut me that slack,” she said.

Amusan’s participation at this year’s championship was in doubt until last Thursday, when she was cleared by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The body lifted the suspension on her after a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, found her not guilty of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation of three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

The decision was a relief for Nigerians and she also expressed her eagerness to return to the track in Budapest.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at the World Championships. I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of clean sport,” her statement read in part.