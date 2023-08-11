Budapest 2023: Tobi Amusan Makes Final Entry List

Despite her omission from the Nigeria final list, the World Athletics has released the list of athletes for the entry and Nigeria’s track star Tobiloba Amusan made the list.

Recall that Amusan was missing from the Nigeria list following her suspension by the Athletic Integrity Unit ( AIU) after she was allegedly failed to attend a doping test.

Amusan stunned the World last year after she clinched the Women’s 100m hurdles final and also Olympic Gold.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tobi will remain in contention to compete pending her appeal, if she wins, then she stands a chance to defend her title.

It was gathered that amongst the 44 individual winners from the 2022 edition in Oregon, 38 are entered to defend their titles in Budapest.

World Athletics confirms that more than 2100 athletes from 202 teams intend to compete at Hungary’s new National Athletics Centre between 19-27 August.

Last month, Amusan announced on her Instagram page: “Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months.

“I am a CLEAN athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she wrote, in referencing the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in international track and is the agency that charged her with the violation.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”

Amusan enjoyed a superb run of form and set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon and a World title that followed in a record time of 12.06, but that time did not go into the record books because there was too strong a tailwind.

She also retained her Commonwealth Games title with a new Games’ record of 12.30s and defended her Diamond League title in a record-breaking season that saw her set impressive records and win the Nigerian, African, Commonwealth, World, and Diamond League titles.