Court Restrains EFCC, ICPC, Others From Investigating Kano Anti-Graft Boss, Rimin-Gado

A Kano High Court has issued an interim order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and others anti-graft agencies from interrogating the former Chairman Kano Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado.

Rimin-Gado on Tuesday, secured the court injunction to stop further meddling into the affairs of the state anti-graft agency barring a last minute probe he ought to have appeared before the Federal anti-graft agencies.

The EFCC and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) had formally invited Rimin-Gado and a director of account in the state agency for interrogation.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests Five Suspects For Using Forged Letter Heads Of NSA, AGF For Employment Scam

In a letter signed by Deputy Director, Cybercrime and Other Related Offences, Muhtar S. Bello, the EFCC invited the Kano boss to produce details of its spending between 2019 and 2021.

A similar letter by the Director Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, Code of Conduct Bureau, Gwimi S.P, directed the Kano Anti-graft Boss to produce a record of all contractual projects and that of forfeiture carried out by the agency.

According to the letter of investigation signed and extended to Rimin-Gado and the account director, the duo were supposed to appear before EFCC and CCB Abuja office today 29th August, 2023.

However, in an order granted by Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu, Monday evening, the court restrained the EFCC, ICPC and CCB, “either by themselves, agents, staff, privies from inviting, threatening, coaxing, cajoling, arresting, or in any way or manner interfering, meddling, or interloping in the affairs of any staff or person” in the Kano Anti-graft agency, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

The plaintiffs in the suit, the Attorney General of Kano State, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, and Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, are challenging the powers of the respondents from interfering in the business and operations of the state agency.

The court then adjourned the matter to 25th September, 2023, for hearing.