Suspension: NNPP Just Got Their “Lamidi,” Would’ve Remained Unknown Without Kwankwaso — Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has reacted to the suspension of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Information Nigeria had reported that the suspension of Kwankwaso, the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, was announced on Tuesday at the end of a meeting held in Lagos State.

Kwankwaso’s suspension is for a period of six months, the Party’s BoT disclosed.

The BoT also suspended the Party’s National Working committee and appointed new officers, to include Agbo Major as the acting National Chairman.

READ ALSO: NNPP BoT Suspends Kwankwaso Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

In a chat with journalists after the meeting, Babayo Muhammed Abdullahi, the secretary of the BoT, accused Kwankwaso of engaging in political discussions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), without the board’s authorisation.

Abdullahi added that the Party’s BoT also stripped Kwankwaso of National Leader recognition.

In reaction to the development via X, Sani posited that NNPP would have remained in the shadows without the aid of Kwankwaso.

“Without Kwankwaso, NNPP would have been unknown. I think the party have just gotten their own Lamidis,” he posted.

Note that the ‘Lamidi’ exemplified in his post refers to the embattled factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa currently involved in internal wrangling over the Party’s chairmanship position.