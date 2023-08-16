Davido Acquires £500,000 Diamond Necklace To Celebrate ‘Timeless’ Album (Video)

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has acquired a diamond necklace to celebrate the success of his Timeless album.

The diamond-crested pendant was designed by luxury jewellery brand Local Kettle Brothers UK Jewelers and reportedly cost over N500 million (£500,000).

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Davido could be seen beaming with joy in the sight of diamond chain being brought out from a safe box.

“I turned sand to diamond,” he captioned the video.

Recall that “Timeless” was released earlier this year and has surpassed one billion streams.

Watch video below: