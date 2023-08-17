Davido Set To Perform At PFA Awards

Nigerian afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to perform at the forthcoming Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Lowry Theatre, Manchester, on Tuesday, August 29th.

Announcing the news on his official handles on Tuesday, Davido tweeted: “Ballers. Are you ready? We are bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August. Let’s have an unforgettable night.”

Ballers! Are you ready? We bringing some TIMELESS vibes to you at the 50th PFA AWARDS in Manchester on the 29th of August ! Let’s have an unforgettable night! ⚽️⏳🏆 #PFAawards #PFA50 pic.twitter.com/i1FyUI09DQ — Davido (@davido) August 15, 2023

The PFA is the union for professional association football players in England and Wales, with more than 5,000 members across the divisional levels.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Davido had on December 18, 2022, performed at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

PFA Player of the Year nominees:

Harry Kane

Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka

Kevin De Bruyne

Martin Odegaard

John Stones

PFA Young Player of the Year nominees:

Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka

Moises Caicedo

Gabriel Martinelli

Evan Ferguson

Jacob Ramsey