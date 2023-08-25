‘Discrepancies On My Chicago University Certificate A Clerical Error’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says clerical error is responsible for inconsistencies on the certificate issued to him by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Tinubu has at countless times alleged he holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the Chicago State University.

According to Tinubu’s lawyers, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, an unidentified clerk of the university made the error about the date the school stated on his recently-issued certificate, thereby creating “the appearance of differences.”

Information Nigeria reports that the claim is response to a suit filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar seeking the disclosure of Tinubu’s academic records from the university.

Also, a United States court had given Tinubu up until August 23 to make a formal filing on why his records should not be released to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

But Abubakar, maintained that Tinubu’s academic records were forged.

“Unfortunately, in responding to the illegal and invalid subpoena, CSU made several errors.

“CSU issued a new diploma for Bola A. Tinubu, but incorrectly wrote the date of graduation as June 27, 1979.

“The correct date was June 22, 1979, but that scrivener’s error – along with a change in the CSU logo, the font on the diploma, and leadership at CSU who signed the diploma created the appearance of differences between an earlier issued diploma and the one issued in response to the 2022 subpoena,” the President’s lawyers said.

The former vice-president is also seeking the credentials Tinubu submitted to CSU before he was admitted into the university.