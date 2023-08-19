Elon Musk To Remove ‘Block’ Feature From X

Owner and Chief Executive Officer of X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk, says users of the application will no longer be able to block other accounts.

According to the billionaire businessman, the feature made “no sense” and will soon be unavailable to users.

The Tesla boss, however, said the block feature will remain for direct messages.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs.

“It makes no sense,” he wrote via the platform on Friday.

On its help page, X described block as “a feature that helps you control how you interact with other accounts.”

The block feature helps people in restricting specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their posts, and following them.

Musk said users can instead use the “mute” feature as an alternative to blocking.

The mute option means the user who clicks the icon won’t be able to see the other account’s posts on their timeline but does not prohibit the muted user from following and replying the content of the one who muted them.

Since Musk took over the microblogging platform, several features and changes have been effected.

In 2022, the firm came up with a subscription package for the verified blue tick mark.

Musk introduced a feature that allows media publishers to charge users on per article basis in April 2023.

Following this, the announcement that Twitter users will be able to monetise their content, including long-form text and hours-long videos came along.

Providing updates later in May, the Twitter CEO said the platform would take a 10 percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year.