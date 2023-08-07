Elon Musk To Stream Cage Fight With Zuckerberg On X

Tech giant, Elon Musk says his potential fight with Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Recall that the two billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face-off in late June.

Musk posted a message on the social media platform in June claiming he was “up for a cage fight.” A fight which typically involves few rules.

Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot Mr Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”, while Musk responded with: “Vegas Octagon.”

The Octagon is the competition mat and fenced-in area used for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts. The UFC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Musk, 52, also wrote: "I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg had already trained in mixed martial arts, and the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta posted about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote in a post Sunday on the platform. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

On his Threads social media account, Zuckerberg responded: “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

Musk said earlier Sunday he was training for the fight by lifting weights.

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk wrote.

Zuckerberg replied on Threads: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath. I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”