Female Soldier Kills Captain In Adamawa

A female soldier identified as Lance Corporal Nkiru, has reportedly killed a senior colleague at a checkpoint in Yola, Adamawa State, in Northeast Nigeria on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the deceased was alleged to be intervening in her altercation with civilians during a curfew when he was shot.

Recall that a curfew was imposed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri after looters targeted government warehouses, taking several items including those intended to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

A source that spoke with Daily Trust on the development, said the female soldier was insistent that motorists returning home during the curfew must turn back, despite claims of essential duty.

The source said, “Some people stopped at the checkpoint and explained themselves as workers on essential duties but the female soldier insisted they must turn back. A captain came forward to intervene. Unfortunately, she had already cocked her rifle, so she just fired and killed him accidentally.”