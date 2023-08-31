Erling Haaland Beats Lionel Messi To Win UEFA Player Award

Manchester City and Norway’s forward, Erling Haaland, has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for the 2022–23 season.

The Norwegian edged teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Miami star, Lionel Messi to the prestigious award.

Recall that Haaland joined the Pep Guardiol’s side at the start of last season from Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old was phenomenal to Manchester City’s success in the Champions League as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

Haaland scored 11 goals in 12 games for Manchester City last season, winning the highest goal scorer award.

In the competition, he has scored 35 goals in just 30 appearances and is currently 19th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers.

Haaland also beat Bukayo Saka to win Premier League player of the season after securing the golden boot award and treble with his club.

Others who won award are:

UEFA WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR:

Sarina Wiegman

UEFA MEN COACH OF THE YEAR:

Pep Guardiola

UEFA WOMEN’S PLAYER OF YEAR:

Aitana Bonmatí