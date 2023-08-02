“Even If You’re Dying, Don’t Ask Ini Edo, Dbanj For Help” – Tonto Dikeh Blows Hot

Popular Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has called out her colleague, Ini Edo and Nigerian singer, Dbanj.

In a now-deleted post on her Instagram page, Tonto claimed that Dbanj is not a helpful human and his friends should not expect too much from him.

According to her, the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner is not generous, and the same applies to Ini Edo.

Tonto further described the duo as very stingy folks and advised that people should not ask them for help even in critical conditions.

She said Dbanj is an amazing hide-and-seek master who would do anything to make money, adding he is also a betrayer.

She wrote: “@iambangalee is not a very helpful human. But like I always say to his friends don’t expect much. He doesn’t know how to GIVE!! For some reason, D’banj and Ini Edo are very stingy folks. Whether you are dying or surviving don’t ask these people for help.. never the less D’banj is an amazing hide-and-seek master.. he gonna sell sand to the beach for profit”.

“You are too much of a betrayal if not I would have stood up to a lot of your bullshit. But Dee, you deserve as much hurt as have…

“Unfortunately, more hurt on the way.”

See post below: