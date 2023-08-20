‘He Enjoyed It’ – Police Reacts To Video Of Lady Sexually Harassing Man

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a sexual harassment complaint against a male victim.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some concerned Nigerian called the attention of the force to a trending video of a man allegedly being harassed by a woman on the streets of Lagos.

According to the user with the name ‘Mandela’, tweeted at the police spokesman saying, “This girl should be in jail now. Is this not sexual harassment? Imagine if it was the guy that grabbed her on the road and said, “Come touch my preeq.”

“The society doesn’t care about men tbh. @Princemoye1 @BenHundeyin @PoliceNG. Please this is not a joke nor content.”

However, Adejobi, in his reaction to the tweet said, the guy who was alledgely harassed, enjoyed it because he hadn’t reported the harassment to the police yet.

He further added that he has yet to witness a man report a case of assault performed on him.

He said: “I think the guy too enjoyed it, or has he complained? I have not seen anyone reporting a case of indecent assault on a male, I have only seen that of indecent assault on a female. I think guys enjoy it when ladies touch them or play with them. I am sure this guy will never report.

“But we have indecent Assault on male, and indecent assault on female, as we have rape and defilement, and other sex-related offences. We need to know this. If a woman touches you indecently against your consent, please, report it.

“However, I am sure many here won’t even report. I trust my people. I come in peace..ire oo.”