IGP Orders Establishment Of Complaint Response Units Nationwide

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has ordered State Police Commissioners to establish Complaint Response Units in their commands, aiming for increased accountability and transparency within the police system.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the IGP announced CSP El-Mustapha Sani as the new Head of CRU. This follows DCP Markus Basiran’s recent move to DC Homicide in Lagos.

The move coincides with a meeting between the Inspector-General and Chief Commissioner Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf of the Public Complaints Commission, aiming for enhanced cooperation between the two entities.

The Force’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Friday night.

Adejobi said, “El-Mustapha Sani, a seasoned officer with an exemplary record of service, brings a wealth of experience to this crucial role. His extensive background in complaint resolution in the Public Complaint Bureau of the Force Public Relations Department, coupled with his dedication to justice and fairness, makes him a fitting choice to lead the Complaint Response Unit.

“In the same vein, the IG reiterates his order that all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands should establish Complaint Response Unit Offices in their respective State Commands Headquarters to boost the IG’s unwavering zeal to fight corruption and unprofessionalism.

