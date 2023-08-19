N5bn Palliative: N1,500 Per Citizen Is Renewed Nonsense — Atiku’s Camp

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has described the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s N5 billion palliative as renewed nonsense.

Sating that the Organized Labour demystified the N5billion palliative to State governments, Bwala noted that by their calculation, each citizen would get N1,500 from the palliative.

“The organised labour has demystified the so-called 5 billion naira FGN gave to States; first the FGN said it was a palliative and they are now saying it is a loan.

“Organized labour further did their arithmetical calculations and arrived at a shameful conclusion that the so-called 5billion naira comes down to N1,500 per person.

“How much is the cost of food items in the market? Renewed nonsense,” he wrote via X.

Recall that the Federal Government had announced plans to release N5 billion to States and the Federal Capital Territory as palliative to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.