“It’s Better To Talk To Plants Than To Talk To Human” – Singer, Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed that he talks to plants.

The ‘Baby’ crooner disclosed that he has four plants in his room that he talks to.

Joeboy made this statement while featuring on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He said, “You need a spiritual backing. It is very very important. If you don’t do jazz (voodoo), you have to pray.”

On why he has tattoos of trees, Joeboy said he is a lover of nature.

He said, “Personally, I like nature. I like plants. I have like four plants in my room.

“I named them Anthony, Themal, Raphael and Vanessa. And I actually talk to them. I just tell them how I feel. I think it’s better to talk to plants sometimes than to talk to human beings.”