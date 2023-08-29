Kano Govt. Slashes Varsity Registration Fees For Indigenes By 50%

Kano State Government has reduced tuition for state-owned tertiary institutions by 50 percent.

Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, State Commissioner for Higher Education, who made this known in a statement said the decision was made during the meeting with the heads of tertiary institutions and the Governor of the State on Tuesday, in the State capital.

According to him, the government which also slashed the registration fees for the indigene students across the state-owned varsities, took the decision to alleviate the compounding financial hardships for the good people of the State.

His words:“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued this heroic approval for the slash of 50% of the registration fees for all Kano State indigenes studying at state institutions to cushion the worsening economic condition the people have been going through in recent days all over the nation.

“The decision will further reduce the effect of this current economic adversity on passionate students and their ardent parents who might be suffering from the consequences of fuel subsidy removal and economic hardship which is making life very difficult for the masses as a result of unimaginable inflation of essential commodities.

“Therefore, with this notice, all indigenes of Kano State studying regular courses at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil; Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano; Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso; Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Kano State Polytechnic; Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta; Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, Tudun Wada; Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies, are to enjoy the total relief of 50% reduction in the registration fee in the 2023/2024 academic session.”

The Commissioner furthered that it is worth mentioning that the decision is in line with the core objective and government focus on quality education and sustainable educational development in the State.

“On this note, His Excellence, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf is primed to hit the ground running with laudable pro-poor educational policies, such as the restoration of the foreign scholarship programme committed to sponsor 1,001 best graduates this year, unconditional payment of the registration fees of Kano indigene studying in Bayero University, Kano, and reopening of various institutes of entrepreneurship and vocational studies.

“The government is vivid in its resolve to redeem the glory of the state with these laudable programmes, which would surely enhance the survival chances of well-meaning individuals with the required skills and training, thereby making education accessible to everyone in the state,” he added.

While congratulating the students, parents, and the people of Kano on the development, the Commissioner hoped that the beneficiaries would lend their support and cooperation to the present administration in its determination to bring progress and development to Kano.