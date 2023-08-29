FCT Minister, Wike To Introduce Monthly Sanitation In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the ministry has put in place a structure to reintroduce monthly sanitation as part of strategies to keep the city clean.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former Governor of Rivers State led this out on Monday while speaking after a closed-door meeting with contractors handling different projects in the FCT.

The Minister said that he had already informed President Bola Tinubu that, at least two Saturdays in a month from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. be dedicated to sanitation.

Wike noted that the sanitation decision would help companies supporting the FCT with logistics to go to market, and other public places to evacuate refuse.

READ MORE: Wike Confirms Approval Of N2bn Palliative For FCT

“We must all make sacrifices. There is nothing like we are going to suffer. You also contribute to refuse. So, if you spare three hours on a Saturday at home to clear the refuse and bring them out for us to evacuate and dispose, then that is the little way you can help.

“We are appealing to you (residents) to cooperate with us so we can achieve our goals,” Wike said.

He vowed that the government would also look into those who refuse to develop their plots for many years, adding that the President Tinubu-led administration would not continue to allow undeveloped land across the city where criminals were taking refuge.

“How can you have empty land in the city and allow people to build shanties on them because you did not develop them.

“Some properties were built for 20 years but not completed. Go and see what is happening there, criminals have taken over the place and as a serious government, we will not allow that.

“We want to make Abuja a safe environment, but we can’t do it alone; we require the support of every stakeholder,” Wike said.