BBNaija All Stars: “I’ve Settled My Beef With Alex” – CeeC (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as CeeC, has disclosed that she has squashed her age-long beef with fellow housemate, Alex Unusual.

Recall that the duo began their rivalry during the BBNaija Double Wahala edition in 2018.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “Most CeeC Fans Are Bitter Women Dumped By Men” – Alex Unusual

However, CeeC announced to fellow housemates in the ongoing All Star edition recently that she has “settled” with Alex.

Speaking in Pidgin, she said, “Alex people we don settle o. You know say we don tay, we no be new cats o.

“All these our old fanbases, dem go chew all these new cats wey fresh wey dey give dem content. I no get content to give o.”

Watch video below: