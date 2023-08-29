Miyetti Allah Sets Up Legal Committee To Fight Injustices Against Herdsmen

Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has expressed displeasure over the treatments meted on its members across the country over the years.

It was gathered that the organisation has also constituted a 55-member legal committee to take record of all cases against it members nationwide with a view to seeking legal redress.

Two other committees comprising enlightenment and nomadic education were also inaugurated to address the problem of education and social cohesion.

Speaking at the group’s Annual General meeting on Monday, the National President of the association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, said that a situation where all Fulani herdsmen were treated as criminally-minded people was untrue, unjust and unfair.

He added that the legal team have been mandated by the association to provide legal assistance to all herders unjustly treated, humiliated and sent to jail in their fatherland.

“Many of our kinsmen are in correctional facilities across the country for unjust reasons. They are always arrested and sent to jail simply because they are pastoring around grazing areas.

“Others were arrested just because they are Fulani people.

“The situation has been very worrisome, that is why we decided to constitute the 55-man legal team to help us fight the cause of our people especially the innocent ones to get justice.

“This association does not encourage violence. We believe in one Nigeria and remain committed to the peace and united nation, so anyone of our kinsmen found to be involved in unjustified trouble will not be assisted by our lawyers,” he said.