Lies Won’t Be Told To Defend Govt. – Information Minister, Idris Vows

Muhammed Idris, newly-inaugurated Minister of Information and National orientation, has promised that the ministry won’t need to tell lies to defend the government.

Maintaining that the ministry and the government will be transparent and truthful while giving out information, Idris said “we will always say it as it is.”

According to him, the government would own up where it errs and try to adjust where necessary.

National orientation, he said, would be a core aspect of the government, hence “in a matter of days we would roll out our plans to Nigerians.”

He further urged Nigerians to shun fake news and always clarify issues before taking it out to the public

Idris however pledged that the ministry would be accountable and open to Nigerians.

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative economy, on her part said the ministry would export Nigeria to the world and would also make money for Nigeria.

She said the ministry would also do all it has to do to change the negative narrative which the country has across the world.

Musawa furthered that it was also important to restore the unity of the country which was the wish of the founding fathers of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, journalists covering newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, were shut out following his inauguration.

Tunji-Ojo, who was initially assigned to the new ministry of Blue Economy, arrived at the Area-one federal secretariat in a carnival procession hour after his inauguration.

Invited correspondents who had been waiting for hours before the minister’s arrival at 2:20 pm, were denied entrance into the hall where the programme was holding.

While some journalists were rough-handled by some paramilitary officers at the ministry, others were forcefully asked to go.

One of the senior Ministry’s official who ordered security to deny newsmen access to the venue, said the meeting “is a family affair. So only the minister’s guests should be allowed in.”