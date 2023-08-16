Man Arraigned For Defiling 6-Year-Old Granddaughter In Niger

A 58-year-old man identified as Yau Ibrahim has been arraigned before the Angwan Senior Magistrate Court in Minna, Niger state for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl.

The suspect who is from Kundun village in Rafi local government area of Niger State was arraigned before the court on two count charges which bothers on unlawful sexual intercourse with a child, sexual abuse and exploitation which according to the police prosecutor Inspector Aliyu Yakubu Kuta contravenes section 26 (2) and 27 (2) of the Niger Child Right and Protection law of Niger State 2021 as amended.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that one Abdullahi Dauda of Kundun village in Rafi local government had reported to the Kagara Divisional police command that the defendant of the same address lured his six-year-old granddaughter to his room and sexually abused her.

The report further revealed that the accused had confessed to the crime during the police preliminary investigation admitting that he actually defiled the child in his room.

When the charges were read to the defendant by the presiding Senior Magistrate, Hafsat Abdul Bawa Wuse, he pleaded guilty to the two charges and pleaded for leniency.

However, the police prosecutor objected to the bail application due to the “heinous and capital nature” of the offences and objected to a summary judgment.

“My Lord, I will not allow the conviction of the defendant on summary trial. I urge the court to commence full trial into the case to enable the court take witnesses before arriving at the nature of judgement he deserves in accordance to the amended Child Right Law of Niger State.

The presiding Senior Magistrate, Hafsat Abdul Bawa while responding to the oral application by the prosecutor said she is in total agreement with the submission of the prosecutor.

“I really agree with you. We need to take some witnesses including the investigating police officer and possibly the victim.

“I cannot imagine a 58 years old man to engage a six year old girl that can be his grand daughter to such exploitation and sexually abuse her so, let us get the police investigating officer and his statement to the police and his admittance in court for the court to arrive at passing heavy punishment on him” Hafsat declared.

She then adjourned the case to September 11, 2023 for further hearing.