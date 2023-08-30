Man Hacks 100-Year-Old Father To Death Over N70,000 In Ogun

Men of the So-Safe Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 38-year-old man, identified as Mathew Ifeanyi for hacking his father to death over N70,000 he kept in his care.

The Commander of the So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, told Daily Post on Wednesday that the incident happened on Tuesday, August 29, at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

According to Ganzallo, one Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command had got information that “a middle-aged man was attacking his biological father with a cutlass.”

READ ALSO: 24-Year-Old Housewife Murders Four-Day-Old Stepson With Insecticide In Bauchi