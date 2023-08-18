My Best Friend Stole My Man After Saying ‘He’s Not Good Looking’, Already Have A Son Together – BBNaija’s Doyin

Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Doyinsola David simply known as Doyin has recounted how her best friend betrayed and stole her boyfriend.

The reality TV star revealed that her best friend used to make fun of her boyfriend because he frequently limped when walking due to a damaged leg.

She claimed that her friend would often belittle her and criticize his appearance before they secretly began dating.

Lamenting the situation, she said her ex-lover and former best friend are still together and have a son.

According to her: “I have been betrayed before. I used to have a best friend, and we were very close. As a matter of fact, people used to refer to us as twins, because we even looked alike.

“At the time, I had a boyfriend but she always discouraged me and told me that he was not good looking because he had a bad leg and used to limp a little bit. She would always make jokes about his leg. At some point, I took her with me to visit him.

“Somehow, they exchanged numbers and I did not find out. I was dating him and did not even realise that my best friend was also dating him.

“Till this day, they are still together. They actually have a son together, and I wish them well. But, at the same time, I felt betrayed. That really affected the way I trust people.”

Doyin added that she is single at the moment and though she is in the talking stage with some guys, there is nothing serious.

“I am very single. I am talking to a couple of people, but I am single. I am not in any relationship for now,” she said.