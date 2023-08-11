Niger Coup Is A Pointer To Leadership Issues In Africa – Sam Adeyemi

Popular Nigerian pastor and leadership coach, Sam Adeyemi has noted that the reasons for the recent military coup in Niger Republic are similar to those given for earlier coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.
Pastor Sam said that despite the push by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other bodies for the coup plotters to return power to the ousted President Mohammed Bazoum, a good number of Nigeriens are taking sides with the leaders of the coup.
According to him, the development is a pointer to leadership issues in Africa.
He said it is sad that neither military, democratic nor monarchical systems have fostered rapid development in most African countries and it is time for the real problem to be addressed.
He added that the real problem is a leadership issue and the only way out is to intentionally replace old beliefs and behaviours with new ones through high quality education, the example of leaders, economic empowerment, and infrastructure.
Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “The military coup in Niger draws attention to Africa’s leadership issues. The leaders of the coup have cited security concerns due to threats by jihadist groups and poor economic growth as reasons for the coup. Similar reasons were given for the military coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.
“The regional body, ECOWAS, insists the coup must end and the former president must be returned to power. They say democracy remains the best form of government. But a large number of Nigeriens are taking sides with the leaders of the coup.
“It is sad that neither military, democratic nor monarchical systems have fostered rapid development in most African countries. It’s time we address the real problem.
“We are dealing with a deeply rooted leadership culture that makes the leader very powerful and the led practically a slave, across almost all sectors. The issue with culture, like habits, is that though people desire change, they will default to their old ways, consciously or unconsciously, when they have to make choices, and they will ultimately produce the same results.
“The only way out is to intentionally replace old beliefs and behaviours with new ones. Only those with the sophistication to shift beliefs, values and culture on a mass scale can lay the foundation for meaningful change, especially for a country. The platforms would be high quality education, the example of leaders, economic empowerment, infrastructure, and so on.
“Truth be told: democracy has thrived best in countries that value life and equality. The power gap has been collapsed and being a leader does not make you superior to the people you lead. In fact, being a leader is understood to be a call to serve the led and leaders don’t consume most of the resources meant for the commonwealth.
“So, except the new leaders in Niger are willing to go counter-cultural to empower fellow citizens in humility, they will likely end up with mediocre results. So will other leaders in Africa and around the world. The world has changed, especially since the pandemic.
“More than ever before, we need sophistication in leadership skills, genuine compassion, willingness to sacrifice for the common good, and the ability to shift mindsets, beliefs and behaviour on a national scale to create rapid development. All the best to Niger and all Nigeriens.