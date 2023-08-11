Niger Coup Is A Pointer To Leadership Issues In Africa – Sam Adeyemi

Popular Nigerian pastor and leadership coach, Sam Adeyemi has noted that the reasons for the recent military coup in Niger Republic are similar to those given for earlier coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Pastor Sam said that despite the push by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other bodies for the coup plotters to return power to the ousted President Mohammed Bazoum, a good number of Nigeriens are taking sides with the leaders of the coup.

According to him, the development is a pointer to leadership issues in Africa.

He said it is sad that neither military, democratic nor monarchical systems have fostered rapid development in most African countries and it is time for the real problem to be addressed.

He added that the real problem is a leadership issue and the only way out is to intentionally replace old beliefs and behaviours with new ones through high quality education, the example of leaders, economic empowerment, and infrastructure.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “The military coup in Niger draws attention to Africa’s leadership issues. The leaders of the coup have cited security concerns due to threats by jihadist groups and poor economic growth as reasons for the coup. Similar reasons were given for the military coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.

“The regional body, ECOWAS, insists the coup must end and the former president must be returned to power. They say democracy remains the best form of government. But a large number of Nigeriens are taking sides with the leaders of the coup.

“It is sad that neither military, democratic nor monarchical systems have fostered rapid development in most African countries. It’s time we address the real problem.