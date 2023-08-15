Niger Rep: Stop Calling For A Coup In Nigeria – Shehu Sani Warns Nigerians

A former Senator from Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned calls for a coup to unseat the present administration.

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently insisted that the military is happy and there were no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, the DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria, adding that the report in circulation was calling on the military to interfere in the democracy of the country.

However, Sani, via his Twitter handle on Monday, urged Nigerians advocating, soliciting or inciting a coup in the country to stop.

He argued that the struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society could still be won within the context of democracy.

Sani wrote, “Our democracy can still be redeemed or refined. The struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society can still be won within the context of democracy.

“Our Countrymen, pls stop advocating, soliciting or inciting for a coup in Nigeria.”