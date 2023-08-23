Niger Republic: ‘Nobody Wants War, Diplomacy Won’t Fail’ — Abdulsalami

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said that diplomatic interventions to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic will yield good result.

Abubakar disclosed this on Tuesday, after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recall that on Saturday, the former head of state led a delegation which included Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Omar Touray, ECOWAS’ Commission President, to Niger Republic.

Following the meeting with ousted civilian President, Mohamed Bazoum, Abdulsalami had said he would brief Tinubu on the outcome of the discussion.

However, Abdulsalami who expressed hope that positive actions will follow suit in a chat with journalists after meeting with Tinubu at the State House, said the discussion with Niger’s military junta had been very fruitful.

“As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have made me an envoy to Niger Republic and we were there over the weekend to see the military people and discussed to find a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves.

“So, that’s why I’m here, together with the president of the ECOWAS commission, to give a report back to Mr President on our discussions in Niger.

“I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking and hopefully we’ll get somewhere.” he stated.

Abdulsalami said the coup leaders had also “made their points” which he has conveyed to the ECOWAS chairperson.

“He will now consult with his colleagues and then the ding-dong starts and we’ll get somewhere hopefully.

“Hopefully, diplomacy will see the better of this. Nobody wants to go to war, it doesn’t pay anybody, but then again, our leaders have said if all fails and I don’t think all will fail, we’ll get somewhere, we’ll get out of this mess,” he added.