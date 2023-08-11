Police Rescue Nine Children From Cult Initiation In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued nine children from a cult initiation in the state.

The nine children, all male, within the age of 9 and 14 were said to have been rescued in the Mushin area of Lagos.

The state Police Public Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this on Thursday, saying investigation was still ongoing

The PPRO advised the public that the family needed to be strengthened.

“We need to strengthen the family unit! Nine children, the youngest being nine years old, and the oldest, 14, were rescued during and after forced initiation into cultism in the Mushin area of Lagos State. Investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO said in a post on X via @BenHundeyin.