Princess Becomes First Housemate Evicted From BBNaija All Stars House

Big Brother All Stars housemate Princess has been evicted from the show by a jury.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this known during the live show on Sunday.

Earlier, Ebuka had announced three former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bisola, Dorathy and Mike, as members of the jury for the All Stars edition.

Last week, Biggie announced a new twist during Sunday’s fake eviction show, announcing that a judge or jury, to be introduced in the All Stars edition, would determine who would be evicted every Sunday.

The judges will be sent an envelope with the names of the bottom two housemates, and they will individually select who they want to leave the show.

The housemate with the highest number of votes will be evicted.

The jury voted out Princess during the live show. She is the first housemate to be evicted from the show.

Here is how Nigerians voted:

Ike – 1.59%

Princess -1.54%

Seyi – 0.89%