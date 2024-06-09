Actor Jide Awobona Urges Colleagues To Set Boundaries With Domestic Staff

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona has issued a warning to his colleague, after one of his domestic staff stole $100 from his wallet.

He advised his colleagues to refrain from using emotions while dealing with their employees, especially when they steal anything little.

Using himself as an example, he claimed he had always neglected things until one of his employees took $100 from his wallet, believing it would change his life.

The Yoruba actor advised his colleagues to let their employees perform their task, get paid, and move on.

However, they should not maltreat them.

READ MORE: Funeral Of Flavour’s Father Was Held In Enugu Instead Of Anambra, Due To Security Concerns – Cubana Chief Priest

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, he wrote,

“I think it’s high time we stopped applying emotions in relating with our domestic staff, when they steal as small as chewing gum like this new one did, take it up (though I didn’t, but gage warning) that’s how I overlooked a lot until the previous one stole $100 from my wallet after several Nairas I thought I misplaced or spent, thinking it will transform his life. KO SI BI WON SE MA SE EBOLO.

Do your work, get paid and move.

LET THEM DO THE JOB THEY ARE MEANT TO DO, GET PAID AND MOVE , DON’T MALTREAT THEM.

THOUGH WE GO AS FAR AS GIVING CLOTHES, FOOD AND ALL, BUT DON’T APPLY EMOTIONS , I REALISED THEY DON’T LOVE YOU AS MUCH AS YOU LOVE THEM OR TRY TO LOVE THEM”.

SEE POST: