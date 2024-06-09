Funeral Of Flavour’s Father Was Held In Enugu Instead Of Anambra, Due To Security Concerns – Cubana Chief Priest

Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has claimed that the funeral of highlife artist Flavour’s father was held in Enugu rather than his home state of Anambra due to security concerns.

Chief Priest, who was among the celebrities that attended the funeral on Saturday, made the announcement via his verified Instagram profile.

He urged Southeasterners to face regional insecurity together, underlining that it is “no longer interesting.”

The socialite stated that Southeasterners cannot ruin their motherland because they are marginalised.

READ MORE: James Brown Visits Bobrisky In Kirikiri Prison, Dresses As Man

He wrote: “This amazing funeral was supposed to be happening in Umunze Anambra State but here we are in Enugu managing it. Umunne, we need to come together and fix this, it’s no longer interesting. We cannot destroy our own because we are being marginalised.

“We must uphold our glory by going back to our peaceful nature. We can only fight back if home is in order for proper planning. If this continues that means they have succeeded in disorganising us.

“Oga Adicha ama, nke di na iru ka. RIP, Papa Ijele Igbo Nile, Papa muru African royalty 2niteflavour ebube agu na eche agu.”

SEE POST: