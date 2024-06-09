“Marriage Isn’t A Do Or Die Thing, You Can Marry 50 Times” – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has expressed his views on divorce.

The controversial movie actor stated that there is nothing wrong with leaving a failed marriage, underlining that people can marry 50 times if it works for them.

He remarked that when it comes to marriage, it is all about the individual’s pleasure, not public opinion.

In a recent interview with White Pearl Studios, which was released on Instagram Saturday, Edochie remarked that it is acceptable to be unmarried if it makes one happy.

He said: “For me, marriage is not a do or die thing. If you see it is not working, walk away respectfully. You don’t have to hurt each other. And when you walk away and you see the next person and you decide to marry, go ahead and marry. If e no work again, go. If you see another one, marry. If e no work again, go. You can marry 50 times as long as it works for you.

“You can’t control how people react towards you. And what makes me happy is different from what makes you happy. Don’t let anybody tell you what’s good for you. Find out what works for you. And if you decide in this life that you will not marry till you die, please do. Be happy.”

