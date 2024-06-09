Nigerian Artists Contribute More To National Awareness Than Ambassadors – Ali Baba Asserts

Veteran stand-up comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, well known as Ali Baba, has remarked that Nigerian artists have contributed more to national awareness than any of the country’s ambassadors.

However, he expressed concern that, despite entertainers’ significant contributions to the nation, the entertainment and creative industries were not included in the government’s economic objectives.

Ali Baba spoke during a recent interview with Channels Television, which was posted online on Saturday.

According to him: “Two years ago, a forecast of the Nigerian economy in the next five years was looked into by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the entertainment and creative industry was not considered.

“A booklet of about 200 pages was done and the creative industry was not considered. The value of the creative industry in Nigeria is beyond the country.”

He said further: “Burna Boy has done a lot more for the Nigerian national awareness than any ambassador that have been posted to America, the UK or any other place. So Nigerian artists are creating national awareness and making other countries to know about us than any ambassador would have done.”

