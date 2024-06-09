“I Would’ve Gone For Money Instead Of Love” – Yvonne Jegede On Her Failed Marriage

Yvonne Jegede, a Nollywood actress, has stated that she left her marriage because she contributed more monetarily than her ex-husband.

It should be noted that in 2019 Jegede confirmed the crash of her marriage to actor Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, barely a year after they tied the knot.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, which was uploaded on Instagram Saturday, the actress expressed sorrow for choosing love over money.

She added that her ex-husband’s interpretation of every joke as disrespectful because he was older than her was also a contributing factor to their divorce.

She said: “He [my ex-husband] is eight years older than me. But the moment we got married, if I tell am say, ‘You dey crease, ‘ he would say I’m disrespecting him. I would if it was the same person I got married to.

“But that wasn’t the main reason I left the marriage. Let me just say the fact, I was bringing more of the money. I’m taking care of my son like nobody exist around me. It’s not easy. I would have gone for money instead of love.”

