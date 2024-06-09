NYSC Makes National Identity Number Mandatory For 2024 Batch B Registration

The National Youth Service Corps has declared that the National Identity Number is required for the 2024 Batch B service year enrollment.

This was announced on Saturday via the scheme’s official social media account.

“This is to inform all prospective corps members that National Identification Number (NIN) is a compulsory requirement for them to register for NYSC mobilisation into national service,” the NYSC management stated.

However, several PCMs have had trouble attaching their NIN to the registration site.

In response, the NYSC told them that it is collaborating with the National Identification Management Commission to address the technological challenges.

“The NYSC is aware of issues affecting the National Identification Number (NIN) linkage in the ongoing online registration for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Service Year,” it said in a separate post.

The commission recommended impacted PCMs to be patient and wait for a solution.