Biafra Day: Troops Raid IPOB Hideout, Neutralize Six Suspects (Pictures)

No fewer than six suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been killed by the Operation UDO KA in Igboro Forest, Arochukwu LGA of Abia State on Saturday.

Recall that some members of the Nigeria Army were allegedly killed by IPOB during the remembrance day of fallen heros in the Eastern region.

Disclosing this to the public on Sunday, in a statement made by the military, via its X page, stated that three out of those killed during the raid, yesterday were among the perpetrators of the attack on its troops in the Aba area of the state.

The statement reads: “The terrorists’ feeble firefight were adequately subdued with superior firepower that led to the neutralization of 6 members of the criminal terrorists group while others escaped into adjoining bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds as blood stains were seen along their escape routes.

“The gallant troops recovered three locally fabricated Rocket Propelled Grenade launchers, two locally fabricated Artillery gun with tripod and its bombs.

“Other items recovered include dane guns, Biafran flags as well as Toyota Tundra and Hilux vehicles that were burnt insitu. Also all of their camps with different inscriptions were destroyed.”