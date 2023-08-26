Simon Ekpa-Led Biafra Republic Government in Exile Opens US Administrative Office

The Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) has opened an administrative office in Maryland Baltimore, United States of America (USA).

Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of BRGIE disclosed this via X on Saturday.

The pro-Biafran agitator said the office would boost the quest for Biafra liberation and referendum.

Ekpa, a Finland-based lawyer, said the office will serve Biafrans worldwide.

“The Biafra Republic Government In Exile Administrative office in the United States is ready to serve Biafrans worldwide,” he wrote.

He had earlier announced that the BRGIE convention would commence in October 2023.