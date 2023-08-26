Unknown Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, Steals Gun, Beret In Port Harcourt

Gunmen have shot dead a yet to be identified Police Inspector in front of a popular hotel in the D/Line axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible incident happened around the Oroworukwo-Olu Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Friday night.

It was gathered that the culprits reportedly carted away the AK-47 rifle of the operative after he was shot in the head.

A source in the area, who preferred anonymity, disclosed to Vanguard that the said killers were driving in a grey colour 2005 Toyota Corolla and had stopped when they sighted the armed policemen attacking him.

The source said the killers had shot their target, picked his AK-47 rifle and cap, and immediately drove off the scene to an unknown destination.

READ MORE: Policeman Shoots Father Of Three Dead In Rivers, Command Begins Probe

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the officer is serving in Bayelsa State and had accompanied a ‘big man’ to Rivers State before the gunmen struck.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, who regretted the development noted that investigation has begun to unmask and arrest the devil-minded killers.

She said: “At about 2030hrs information was received that one inspector ‘M’ attached to Department of Operations, Yenegoa Bayelsa State was fatally shot on the head while escorting his principal around Landmark Hotel at Oroworukwo-Olu Obasanjo Port Harcourt.

“His rifle and beret were carted away. Patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover the rifle. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Military Hospital Port Harcourt for autopsy. Further development will be communicated.”