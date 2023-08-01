Simon Ekpa Was Trained By DSS To Cause Unrest In The Southeast – IPOB

The secessionist group, identified as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has alleged that the factional leader, Mr Simon Ekpa was working for the Department of State Services (DSS), to bring down the group.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful made the allegations in a press release, on Monday, claiming that Ekpa was in 2016, trained by DSS and sent into IPOB as a mole.

Ekpa, a Finland-based separatist leader, since the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in 2021, claimed leadership of the group and later styled himself as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile.

The agitator has been in charge of declaring civil disobedience orders, also known as sit-at-home days, in the South Eastern region.

However, despite Ekpa’s claims that his actions are geared towards ensuring the speedy release of Kanu, IPOB has dissociated itself from him.

However, Powerful challenged Ekpa’s authority within IPOB and called on its members to disregard him.

The group wondered why the Nigerian government has not made any diplomatic effort to engage the Finnish government regarding Ekpa’s activities.

He said: “Ekpa was prior to this period groomed by the Nigerian DSS to usurp the leadership of IPOB in 2016, but that evil plan failed woefully.

“Simon Ekpa was the same person as the faceless Okwudili that DSS created in 2016 as the new leader of IPOB when our leader was in detention in 2016. Prior to this time, Simon was a hater of Ndigbo and particularly IPOB in Finland. IPOB members in Finland will attest to this.

“Simon Ekpa is the exclusive project of the Nigerian DSS, to create a situation of unrest and hostilities in the South East, with the end product being to destroy the image of IPOB.”