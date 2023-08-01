We’re Recording Positive Results On Security — Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is recording positive results in the security challenges facing the country because of the team spirit among newly appointed service chiefs.

Tinubu also added that the country was one family living in the same house, no matter its diversity.

The President led this out on Monday, in his remarks at the decoration of the new Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs with their new ranks at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, charged them to maintain teamwork to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Recall that the Senate had previously confirmed their appointments before the ceremony.

The newly-inaugurated service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff CNS, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.

Speaking on the occasion, the President emphasized the importance of maintaining teamwork, which he credited for the gains recorded thus far in the security sector.

He commended the dedication, commitment and steadfastness displayed by the armed forces, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation’s peace and stability.