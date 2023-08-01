We’re Recording Positive Results On Security — Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration is recording positive results in the security challenges facing the country because of the team spirit among newly appointed service chiefs.
Tinubu also added that the country was one family living in the same house, no matter its diversity.
The President led this out on Monday, in his remarks at the decoration of the new Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs with their new ranks at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, charged them to maintain teamwork to ensure peace and stability in the country.
Recall that the Senate had previously confirmed their appointments before the ceremony.
The newly-inaugurated service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Naval Staff CNS, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and Chief of Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar.
Speaking on the occasion, the President emphasized the importance of maintaining teamwork, which he credited for the gains recorded thus far in the security sector.
He commended the dedication, commitment and steadfastness displayed by the armed forces, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation’s peace and stability.
He said the country was passing through a new face of economic challenge, adding that the economic situation was biting hard on the people.
He assured the new service chiefs that government was committed to supporting them in their responsibilities.
The President underscored the value of virtues, such as positive team thinking, unity, and selfless service to the nation, declaring that despite current economic challenges, a better future awaited Nigeria.
He urged all members of the armed forces to view themselves as one single family, regardless of their diversity.
He also offered prayers for God’s blessings upon the Nigerian Armed Forces, wishing them peace, progress, and success in their endeavours to protect the country’s territorial integrity.
President Tinubu emphasized the importance of honest service to the nation, which he said everyone in government, including the service chiefs, must embrace, adding that he was working very hard to solve the current economic challenges being faced by Nigerians.
”We are committed to serving you and not to rule over you,” the President said.
Speaking on behalf of the service chiefs, the CDS, General Musa, expressed their unalloyed commitment to ensure the security and defence of the nation in their respective positions.
He also pledged to uphold with utmost dedication the safety and well-being of the nation and its citizens.