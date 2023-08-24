‘Stop Putting Young Lives At Risk’, Kate Henshaw Calls For Scrapping Of NYSC

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has called for the scraping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme due to insecurity challenge facing students of the scheme.

Recall that eight NYSC members were recently kidnapped along a highway in Zamfara State.

Following the incident, Kate believes the program no longer guarantees the safety of the corps members traveling from one part of the country to another.

She urged the government to “stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas.”

The veteran actress wrote, “When I served in the North, it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

“It’s time to scrap this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without let or hindrance!

“Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas. Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically.”