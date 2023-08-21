‘Tinubu Must Step On Toes For A Better Nigeria’ — APC South Africa

Bola Babarinde, former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in South Africa, on Sunday, said President Bola Tinubu must be ready to step on toes in order to achieve his administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Babajide added that hard decisions must be made to get Nigerians out of the current economic hardship.

The member of APC National Advisory Council, South Africa Chapter, also said that Tinubu should be ready to fight corruption so as to get the country on the right path and be respected in the comity of nations.

He opined that any nation that treats corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration and perdition.

“For the present government to succeed, President Bola Tinubu should be ready to steps on toes of enemies of the people to make Nigeria better and a proud country for all of us.

“Corruption should be the aberration and should not be a case where the corrupt are the favoured while honest ones are the outcasts.

“A nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration,” Babarinde said.

The diaspora leader who furthered that Nigeria’s present system of government is too expensive in relation to the level of poverty index, added that it will be a miracle to actualise good governance with the way the country’s system is currently structured, which negates growth and development.