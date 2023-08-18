Tobi Amusan Vows To Defend World Title After Clearance By Disciplinary Tribunal

Nigeria’s track queen, Tobi Amusan, says she is ready to defend her title after the news of her clearance by the Disciplinary Tribunal on allegations of doping violations.

Recall that Amusan set a new world record when she ran 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

However, in July, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) provisionally suspended the Nigerian track and field athlete for three missed whereabouts failures.

The suspension was announced after it was discovered that Amusan had missed three drug tests within a 12-month period. This charge carried a two-year suspension term, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

Ultimately, the Disciplinary Tribunal announced the verdict which stated, “Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period”.

Reacting to the verdict on Friday, the 26-year-old took to her Facebook handle to share her relief.

She said: “Thank you Daddy. This morning I found out that the Independent Tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result, I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at next week’s World Championships. I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of CLEAN SPORT.

“To my five fingers; God is the greatest and I genuinely appreciate you all for the support.”

The AIU Head Brett Clothier indicated the unit was “disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.”

Her suspension was seen as a huge blow to Nigeria’s chances at the competition. Following the development, the Athletics Federation of Nigerian (AFN) left out Amusan from the country’s contingent to the World Athletics Championship set to begin on Saturday.