Tottenham Hotspur Beat Manchester United

Tottenham secured their first win under the management of Coach Ange Postecoglou and in the post-Harry Kane era with a thrilling 2-0 deserved victory over Manchester United.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that there were pre-match demonstrations against chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC, but Tottenham’s new manager was given a warm reception and once the action got under way Spurs responded with a vivid demonstration of the attacking style that is the Australian’s trademark.

Spurs and United created chances throughout a chaotic encounter before the deadlock was broken by Pape Matar Sarr’s goal, drilled high into the net from close range four minutes after the interval.

READ MORE: Manchester United Narrowly Beat Stubborn Wolves

In a game of numerous chances, Spurs sealed the victory in front of the ecstatic home support after 83 minutes when Ivan Perisic’s cross took a touch off Ben Davies before going in via Lisandro Martinez.

The home side hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Pedro Porro and Luke Shaw’s deflection, while Antony hit the upright for United, new Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved superbly from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes somehow headed wide of an open goal in the first half.

Both sides also had penalty appeals turned down when Cristian Romero handled and then when the Spurs defender appeared to be bundled to the ground by Martinez at the other end, but ultimately it was Spurs’ greater attacking intent that made the difference.