Why I Hid My Wife, Children From Social Media – Chinedu Ikedieze

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki, has revealed why he hides his family from social media.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to the 45-year-old, he made the decision to keep his family private so that they could enjoy freedom.

“I just want them to be free because the moment everybody gets to know them, it would affect them. And I don’t want that,” he said.

READ ALSO: Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) Flaunts Son For The First Time