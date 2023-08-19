Veteran Rapper, Eldee Slammed With N100Billion Defamation Damages

Sikirullahi Olarenwaju Dabiri, the popular Nigerian rapper better known as Eldee, has been slammed with N100 billion in damages over his defamatory comments against a businessman, Dr Akintoye Akindele.

Akindele is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Duport Midstream Company Limited.

In a letter obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday, the businessman, through his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said Eldee maliciously branded him as a fraudster during a podcast with Teju Babyface on August 15, 2023.

During the podcast, Eldee alleged that Akindele defrauded investors and used their money to fund his extravagant life.

Olajengbesi said the allegations were baseless, untrue, ridiculous, and defamatory.

The letter read in part, “It is pertinent to state at this point that our client (Akindele) remains a law-abiding and diligent businessman for many years.

“The acts complained of has not only defamed our client but has also disingenuously subjected him to public ridicule and while also relegating his status with business partners, investors, friends, and family who called his attention to the said publication.

“We are equally aware of the fact that some cohorts and power-lodgers have recently recruited you in the ongoing power tussle to wrestle for the management of Duport Midstream Company Limited, a company that our client built painstakingly and meticulously through years of diligence and commitment.

“More disconcerting is your role in this malicious publication being a beneficiary of our client’s generosity during a time of need.

“You may recall our client’s goodwill to you over the years when your dying career needed survival, and our client provided you with a shoulder to lean on.

“Your transformation from a beneficiary to an antagonist only amplifies the gravity of your actions, suggesting ulterior motives driven by a sinister alliance,” the lawyer added.

Olajengbesi demanded that Eldee retract his defamatory comments against Akindele through the same podcast. The lawyer gave the rapper 72 hours beginning from Friday to do so or face the law.

Other demands include: “An unreserved letter of apology written by you and addressed to our client; admitting the falsity of your publications and apologising for same.

“A sum of N100,000,000,000.00 (One Hundred Billion Naira) as damages for the injury caused to our client by your defamatory publication.”