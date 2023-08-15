Tribunal: Prepare For ‘Shocking Or Miracle’ Outcome – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged Nigerians to prepare themselves for potential “miracles or shocking” outcomes from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT.

Ohanaeze noted that despite the high expectations of the public, the 2023 presidential election turned out with disappointment.

The body urged Nigerians to prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for the ruling of the presidential tribunal.

Recall that both Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of People Democratic Party, are challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Party in court.

However, in a statement released by the body’s factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, reads: “Nigerians are urged to ready themselves for conceivable shocks or miracles that may arise from the decision of the tribunal judges.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo acknowledges the widespread optimism that accompanied the 2023 election due to the new electoral laws and the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) assurance of a credible, free, and fair process.

The introduction of electronic transmission of votes was expected to enhance transparency and accountability, giving citizens confidence in the electoral system. However, the election outcome left many Nigerians disheartened and demoralized.

“As Nigerians eagerly await the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as the apex Igbo cultural organization, advises citizens to prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for potential shocks or miracles.

“Drawing attention to the disappointment experienced after the 2023 presidential election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasizes the need for resilience and realistic expectations.

“By doing so, the organization hopes to foster a more stable and peaceful environment as the nation awaits the tribunal’s ruling.”