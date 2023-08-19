“You Are Evil, Your Heart Is Dark” – Alex Slams Pere (Video)

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Alex, has described her fellow housemate Pere as very evil person with a dark heart.

Alex was seen lashing out at him over his reaction to Venita and Doyin’s heated exchange of words following Ike and Ilebaye’s clothes drama.

Alex was greatly displeased that Pere had said Venita was ‘doing the Lord’s work’ with the way she was lashing out at Doyin for defending Ilebaye.

According to her, Pere is an evil person whose heart is very dark, even at his age. She also called him wicked for seeing the things happening and being happy about it.

In her words: “You are the evil person, don’t let me face you this morning, I’ve been trying not to face you since yesterday, you are the evil person, Pere your heart is very dark, at this age, your heart is wicked, very wicked, for you to see these kind of things and you’re happy, ‘she’s doing the Lord’s work’ because she’s saying some kind of mean things, instead of you to be trying to separate both of them from saying things that can make them get strikes, you people are happy. This is the Lord’s work? You dare bring the Lord into this kind of thing?”

Alex added that despite Pere praising Venita’s actions, he doesn’t actually care about her, but he only cares about himself.

The angry housemate explained that she has always tried to see the good in Pere but has been unable to.

She said: “You know you don’t care about Venita and that’s why you’re happy about this! Evil person! It shows in every single thing that you do. I’ve always tried to see the good that’s in you, I’ve been trying to see the good in you but I cannot find it. You’re very evil! Ahnahn! Always thinking it’s a game, you just want to deal with everybody, even people that you laugh with today, you don’t care about them, you don’t care about anybody but yourself, selfish fxcking bastaard!”

Watch video below: