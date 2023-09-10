10 Things You Didn’t Know About Online Slots

Slot machines are by far the most popular game type at casinos without GamStop with thousands of variants available. Most players at online casinos know how to play an online slot, but may not know much about the history and background of the games. Here we take a closer look at 10 things you probably didn’t know about online slots, with a mix of history and fun facts.

The First Non GamStop Slots

The world’s first online casino was opened in 1994 by the software provider Microgaming. The company has no information on slot machines launched this year, but five in 1996. In 1998, the supplier’s first progressive jackpot machine came out, named Cash Splash. This was the start of a long history of online slot machines, where Microgaming is still at the forefront.

The First Land-based Slot Machines

Online non GamStop slots are of course based on land-based slot machines, so-called one-armed bandits. These were invented long before the 90s, with video poker and slot machines already available in the late 1800s. This means that when the games first came online, they were based on over 100 years of history.

From Fruit Symbols & BAR…

The first land-based and online slots all came with a similar layout and design. Three reels and three rows were the standard for a long time, and the symbols that were spun were usually card suits (hearts, diamonds, spades, clubs), fruit (cherry, orange, watermelon, apple) and/or a so-called BAR symbol. Some of today’s modern slot machines still use these traditional symbols, but usually as low-paying symbols.

…to Various Popular Themes

Today there are slot machines with all kinds of possible themes and symbols. Nevertheless, there are some themes that seem to be more popular than others. The following are themes that we often see recurring:

Ancient Egypt

The Wild West

Norse mythology / Viking age

The Orient

Superheroes

Film and music

Modern Branded Vending Machines

In recent years, slot machines that have a theme related to a film, series or music have become particularly popular. In order to use names, symbols, soundtracks, etc. from these media, the game developer must have a license for use. This has resulted in many branded vending machines that have been developed with the permission of, and in collaboration with, various film, TV or music studios. Examples of such vending machines include the brands:

Game of Thrones

Vikings

Jurassic World

Hell’s Kitchen

Monopoly

Slots Are Also in the Guinness Book of Records

If you are interested in major world records, you will probably be interested in the fact that slot machines have also managed to get into the Guinness Book of Records. On 6 October 2015, a lucky casino player in Wales was paid a jackpot of 17,879,645 euros. The payment was made from the Mega Moolah jackpot machine from Microgaming and ended up landing the record for “biggest jackpot payout in an online slot machine”.

You Can “Buy Bonuses” in Non GamStop Casinos

One of the funniest things about online slots is that they usually offer various bonus symbols and features. Before you had to spin in the hope that these bonuses came your way, but now it is also possible to “force” various bonuses. This can be done by playing a slot that offers a “buy bonus” feature. With such a feature, you can choose to use part of your balance to start free spins or other bonuses offered.

Some popular slot machines that offer the possibility to buy bonuses at non GamStop casinos are:

Money Train 2 (Relax Gaming)

Dead or Alive 2 (NetEnt)

Nitropolis (ELK Studios)

Extra Chilli (Big Time Gaming)

Game Providers Also Need a Licence

When you play casino games online, it is important that the casino you play at is safe and secure thanks to a valid license. Online casinos must have a valid license to operate legally, and the same applies to game providers. The companies that design, develop and publish slot machines are also regulated and must, among other things, be able to prove that winnings are paid out randomly using RNG technology.

There Are Hundreds of Game Developers

Some developers of slot machines, such as NetEnt and Microgaming, have quickly become industry leaders. With popular titles like Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and Mega Moolah, we understand that, but it’s also important to remember that these (and other popular developers) only offer a small proportion of the vast selection out there. In total, there are hundreds of game developers who develop various forms of slot machines. The smaller companies may not have hundreds of games in their portfolio, but many have a few high-quality games to show for it. It may therefore be worth checking out some unfamiliar names now and then.

New Non GamStop Slots Are Developed Every Day

Thanks to hundreds of different software developers, new games are being developed all the time. The biggest manufacturers tend to release a couple of new games every month, and in total, this will result in many new games. Most online casinos will mark new games with a small text box or sort them into separate categories. This way you can easily check out the latest games available, and not just stick to old favourites.