59-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Defiling His Two Daughters

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has sentenced a man identified as Eze Chukwuma to life imprisonment for defiling his two daughters.

The Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), in a statement issued on its official X account on Wednesday, said the 59-year-old artisan was prosecuted on a two-count charge bordering on defilement.

Chukwuma is said to have committed the offences at Agbeke Street by Iyana-Era Bus Stop, Ijanikin, Lagos, between 2008 and 2017.

The lead prosecutor, Olufunke Adegoke said Chukwuma began defiling his two daughters shortly after his wife’s death.

The Trial judge, Abiola Soladoye ruled that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of sexual assault against the convict.

“The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses were corroborated as valid evidence alongside the admission of the convict during cross-examination.

“The defendant’s incestuous relationship with his two daughters in 2008 following his wife’s death, is senseless.

“The oldest at the time was nine years.

“The defendant admitted the act and stated that he was sorry. This is also in his statement, which was admitted and marked Exhibit A.

“The defendant is found guilty and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the two counts in the charge.”

DSVA added that Chukwuma’s name will be added to the Lagos state’s sexual offenders register.